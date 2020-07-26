https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/07/top-democrat-jerry-nadler-confronted-asked-disavow-leftist-antifa-violence-replies-myth-video/

Antifa — Democrat sanctioned violence

Conservative filmmaker ‘Fleccas‘ traveled to Washington DC this weekend where he ran into Democrat Rep. Jerry Nadler (D-NY) the Chairman of the House Judiciary Committee.

Fleccas asked Nadler to denounce the Antifa terrorists ripping about Portland and several US cities.

TRENDING: BLM Protester Fatally Shot in Austin: ‘People Who Hate Us’ Are ‘Too Big of P-ssies to Actually Do Anything About It’

Nadler’s response, “That’s a myth.”

I ran into Jerry Nadler in DC and asked him to disavow the Antifa violence/rioting in Portland. His response? “THATS A MYTH” pic.twitter.com/veImyE2rju — Essential Fleccas 🇺🇸 (@fleccas) July 27, 2020

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

