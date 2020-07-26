https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/joerogan-texas-losangeles-podcast/2020/07/26/id/979095

Popular podcast host Joe Rogan announced he is “soon” leaving Los Angeles and headed for Texas.

“I’m out of here,” Rogan said on his latest “Joe Rogan Experience” podcast, saying he longs to live “somewhere where you have a little bit more freedom.”

Rogan’s work includes hosting a podcast, commentating on UFC (Ultimate Fighting Championship), and doing standup comedy. While he can do the first two the same from Texas, he noted the latter is facing too many restrictions in Los Angeles.

“Also, I think that where we live right here in Los Angeles is overcrowded,” Rogan continued on his podcast. “And I think most of the time it’s not a problem. But I think it’s exposing the fact that it’s a real issue when you look at the number of people that are catching COVID because of this overpopulation issue.

“When you look at the traffic, when you look at the economic despair, when you look at the homelessness problem that has accelerated radically over the last 6, 7, 10 years, I think there are too many people here.”

He noted local leadership just cannot manage the overcrowding.

“I think every mayor does a s*** job of doing it, because I don’t think anybody can do a great job of it,” he said. “I think there are certain things you’re going to have to deal with when you have a population of whatever the f*** LA is — 20 million-plus people.”

The migration from California to Texas has been popular in recent years. Some, like Newsmax TV contributor Michael Reagan, have noted it is why Texas – once a deep red state politically – has become more in play for a Democrat presidential candidate like Joe Biden.

