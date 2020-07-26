https://www.theepochtimes.com/trump-postpones-yankee-stadium-first-pitch-plan_3438950.html

President Donald Trump said he’s postponing his plan to throw out the first pitch at Yankee Stadium next month.

Trump tweeted Sunday that he won’t be able to make the trip because of his “strong focus” on the coronavirus, vaccines and the economy. Trump said in the tweet: “We will make it later in the season!”

He had announced at a briefing Thursday on Major League Baseball’s opening day that he’d be at Yankee Stadium on Aug. 15 to throw out the first pitch.

Trump hasn’t yet thrown a first pitch during his presidency. He and other officials attended a World Series Game featuring the Washington Nationals last year, receiving a mix of boos and cheers.

The professional baseball season started on Thursday.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institutes of Health’s National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, threw the first pitch for the Nationals-Yankees game in Washington.

The Associated Press and Epoch Times reporter Zachary Stieber contributed to this report

