(THE COLLEGE FIX) — After the results of a recent Fox News poll showed that Americans under the age of 30 were more likely than other age groups to describe the Founding Fathers as villains, Campus Reform asked students to weigh in.

“They accomplished a lot of things, but a lot of them were not very good,” one student said.

“Villains,” another answered when asked if he viewed the Founding Fathers as heroes or villains. “They owned slaves.”

