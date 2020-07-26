https://www.dailywire.com/news/violent-rioters-torch-courthouses-in-california-and-colorado-attack-police-chant-racial-slurs

Violent rioters torched courthouses in Colorado and California on Saturday night as far-left riots rocked other cities across the country.

“We ask organizers of tonight’s protest to help maintain peace,” the Oakland Police Department tweeted. “Currently, some demonstrators in the area of 17th & Lakeside are breaking windows and chanting racial slurs at residents.”

“Agitators within the crowd of demonstrators have set the Alameda County Superior Courthouse on fire,” the department added. “Please avoid the area. We are calling for peace and to have safe spaces and safe places for tonight’s demonstration.”

Antifa has set a fire in the Alameda County courthouse in Oakland, CA. pic.twitter.com/MNWrpHgJ2u — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) July 26, 2020

The department also highlighted attacks that were made on officers, writing, “Fireworks and dangerous projectiles are some of the items agitators used to assault officers. We ask the organizers of tonight’s demonstration to work with us, calling for peace and help us provide safe spaces and safe places for demonstrators.”

Fireworks and dangerous projectiles are some of the items agitators used to assault officers. We ask the organizers of tonight’s demonstration to work with us, calling for peace and help us provide safe spaces and safe places for demonstrators. pic.twitter.com/ImpQdquirU — Oakland Police Dept. (@oaklandpoliceca) July 26, 2020

In Colorado, the Aurora Police Department pleaded with protesters to “please remain peaceful,” which did nothing to stop rioters from carrying out acts of violence.

“The protestors are no longer peaceful as they are now throwing objects, shining lasers, and shooting large fireworks at officers,” the department tweeted. “We now have protestors that have broken windows to the courthouse and are inside of the building, attempting to start fires.”

UPDATE: We now have protestors that have broken windows to the courthouse and are inside of the building, attempting to start fires. — Aurora Police Dept. 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@AuroraPD) July 26, 2020

“There has been a fire started inside of an office in the courthouse. Protestors need to leave the area immediately,” the department continued, later adding: “The fire has been extinguished. It does not appear to have spread anywhere else inside of the building. Protestors needs to leave the area or are subject to arrest. You can safely exit the area to the south.”

“The protestors have torn down the wooden window coverings and are using them as shields,” the department added. “Others are still breaking windows on the courthouse and attempting to get inside of the building. Protestors need to leave the area or you are subject to arrest.”

UPDATE: The protestors have torn down the wooden window coverings and are using them as shields. Others are still breaking windows on the courthouse and attempting to get inside of the building. Protestors need to leave the area or you are subject to arrest. — Aurora Police Dept. 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@AuroraPD) July 26, 2020

The scene is now bedlam. Windows are being smashed. Fireworks going off in the direction of police. Breaking glass can be heard all around. This is not June 27. pic.twitter.com/l3okY8YTzf — Quincy Snowdon (@QuincySnowdon) July 26, 2020

The news comes as violent rioters caused significant damage in Seattle on Saturday, including burning a youth detention center and attacking a store located at the bottom of an apartment complex.

Colorado State Rep. Dave Williams called on President Donald Trump to deploy federal agents to the state as Colorado Democrat Governor Jared Polis has failed to stop recent spates of violence.

Williams tweeted, “Colorado has been abandoned by radical Democrats in power. Violence is at an all time high & decent hard-working citizens need relief now. I’ve asked #Trump for help to stop criminals here because ‘selfish bastards’ like Gov. Polis refuse to do so.”

In his letter, Williams wrote:

Dear Mr. President, As a lawmaker representing Colorado House District 15, I officially request that your administration expand its “Operation Legend” efforts to include Colorado, specifically in the city of Denver as violent, deadly crime is on an upswing according to many news reports. Sadly, the violence is being largely ignored by radical Democrats who are in a position to stop it. Recently, various national media outlets reported that law-abiding citizens who peacefully assembled in the city of Denver to show their support for our law enforcement community were attacked by members of the domestic terrorist organization known as “Antifa.” The raw footage from the event shows numerous violent altercations that were incited by these “Antifa” thugs against innocent people who included prominent public figures like national political commentator, Michelle Malkin, Weld County Sheriff Steve Reams, and Colorado House GOP Leader, Rep. Patrick Neville, who you’ve personally hosted at the White House. What was especially appalling about this incident was that the Denver Police Department was given orders to not protect the innocent from the mob. Additionally, Governor Polis, who is charged by law to protect our State Capitol building, has allowed criminals to vandalize, deface, and destroy the Capitol grounds as well as the surrounding public and private property near it. Governor Polis is also enabling these criminals to openly defecate in public areas, harass hard working bystanders, and engage in drug use near locations that businesses and the public operate in. The situation is becoming more and more untenable and many Coloradans are wondering what it will take for those in power to stop the lawlessness. To make matters worse, Governor Polis, who is refusing to restore law and order by stopping these criminals, is instead punishing hard-working, honest citizens who are desperately trying to pay their bills and make ends meet while the economy is artificially shut down. By using the Chinese coronavirus pandemic as an excuse for his unprecedented power grabs, Governor Polis is issuing unconstitutional mandates that have shuttered businesses, churches, schools, and other community activities. His latest two orders were a statewide mask mandate and an order for restaurants to stop serving alcohol by 10pm. Colorado is going too far with these restrictions and a recent study that was reported by the Colorado news publication, Westword, found that Colorado was one of the most restrictive states in the country. The good news is that there are those of us who are trying to fight back against the overreach of radical Democrats led by Governor Polis. Recently, restaurants represented by the Tavern League of Colorado have filed a lawsuit against Governor Polis to stop his unconstitutional mandates, which set outrageous capacity limits and prohibited the serving of alcohol after 10pm. Additionally, our Colorado House GOP Leader, Rep. Patrick Neville, will be filing a lawsuit in the days ahead to stop the Governor’s unconstitutional statewide mask mandate. Given that lawsuits are being filed to combat Governor Polis’ overreach and the commitment by U.S. Attorney General William Barr to oppose radical state restrictions, I also officially request that your administration, through the Justice Department, provide legal resources and assistance to the Tavern League of Colorado and Rep. Patrick Neville for their respective lawsuits against Governor Jared Polis. Governor Polis, in his smug arrogance, is violating the right of citizens to freely make health care decisions for themselves and families while also coddling criminals who are continuously encouraged to violate the rule of law by the Governor’s willful inaction to protect the public he falsely claims to serve. Mr. President, we need your help now more than ever. The people of Colorado have been left to fend for themselves and you, being the President of law and order, are our only hope.

Colorado has been abandoned by radical Democrats in power. Violence is at an all time high & decent hard-working citizens need relief now. I’ve asked #Trump for help to stop criminals here because “selfish bastards” like Gov. Polis refuse to do so.#MAGA #KAG #LawAndOrder pic.twitter.com/XFJoyFMcy1 — Rep. Dave Williams (@RepDaveWilliams) July 23, 2020

