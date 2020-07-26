https://www.dailywire.com/news/watch-extremists-attack-authorities-in-portland-tear-down-part-of-fence-before-getting-rushed-by-police

Violent extremists once again attacked a federal courthouse in Portland on Saturday, and physically attacked numerous police officers in the process.

Acting Department of Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf tweeted before the mayhem broke out on Saturday night: “Day 56. Last night six DHS law enforcement officers were injured in Portland. To be clear, criminals assaulted FEDERAL officers on FEDERAL property…and the city of Portland did nothing. It’s time Portland join other responsible cities around the country to hold criminals accountable and protect federal property and officers.”

The Portland Police Department said that there were “thousands” of rioters gathered at the Mark O. Hatfield Federal Courthouse.

“Throughout the night some people in this crowd spent their time shaking the fence around the building, throwing rocks, bottles, and assorted debris over the fence, shining lasers through the fence, firing explosive fireworks into the area blocked by the fence, and using power tools to try to cut through the fence,” the police department said. “People wore gas masks, carried shields, hockey sticks, leaf blowers, flags, and umbrellas specifically to thwart police in crowd dispersal or attempt to conceal criminal acts.”

“People against the fence sprayed unknown liquids through it toward the courthouse,” the department continued. “At about 1:03 a.m. people in the crowd attached a chain to the fence and with many people pulling managed to pull a section of it down. People began lighting fires along SW 3rd Avenue. People climbed over the fence to get close to the federal courthouse. People continued to launch mortar style fireworks at ground level that were exploding near others.”

About 20 minutes later, Portland Police said that so many people were maintaining “this level of violence and tumultuous conduct and were either intentionally or recklessly creating a grave risk of public alarm” that they declared a riot.

Australian political commentator Rita Panahi highlighted a clip from the extremist attack on the courthouse that showed a rioter throw an object that struck a federal law enforcement officer in the head.

Reporter Andy Ngo highlighted the violent rioters using lasers, which have seriously injured police officers.

Human Events Managing Editor Ian Miles Cheong posted video of the so-called “moms” protesting at the event, and rioters he described as Antifa. In the post, Cheong referenced “the Yellow Bloc,” a term that has started to gain traction online in recent days to describe the group of “moms” because they wear yellow.

Other videos showed assaults on random people who were in the area.

Blaze Media reporter Elijah Schaffer tweeted numerous videos from the ground, and said that some in the far-left extremist group Antifa were posing as members of the press.

“More fake Antifa press harassing officers, yelling at them, standing in the middle of the street disobeying orders to stand on the sidewalk,” Schaffer wrote. “This is the 6th one I’ve found. How many more are abusing press immunity? I’m exposing these posers like breasts at a 1980s rock concert.”

Other relevant videos from the violence in Portland below:

