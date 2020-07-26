https://www.dailywire.com/news/watch-extremists-attack-authorities-in-portland-tear-down-part-of-fence-before-getting-rushed-by-police

Violent extremists once again attacked a federal courthouse in Portland on Saturday, and physically attacked numerous police officers in the process.

Acting Department of Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf tweeted before the mayhem broke out on Saturday night: “Day 56. Last night six DHS law enforcement officers were injured in Portland. To be clear, criminals assaulted FEDERAL officers on FEDERAL property…and the city of Portland did nothing. It’s time Portland join other responsible cities around the country to hold criminals accountable and protect federal property and officers.”

It’s time Portland join other responsible cities around the country to hold criminals accountable and protect federal property and officers. — Acting Secretary Chad Wolf (@DHS_Wolf) July 25, 2020

The Portland Police Department said that there were “thousands” of rioters gathered at the Mark O. Hatfield Federal Courthouse.

“Throughout the night some people in this crowd spent their time shaking the fence around the building, throwing rocks, bottles, and assorted debris over the fence, shining lasers through the fence, firing explosive fireworks into the area blocked by the fence, and using power tools to try to cut through the fence,” the police department said. “People wore gas masks, carried shields, hockey sticks, leaf blowers, flags, and umbrellas specifically to thwart police in crowd dispersal or attempt to conceal criminal acts.”

“People against the fence sprayed unknown liquids through it toward the courthouse,” the department continued. “At about 1:03 a.m. people in the crowd attached a chain to the fence and with many people pulling managed to pull a section of it down. People began lighting fires along SW 3rd Avenue. People climbed over the fence to get close to the federal courthouse. People continued to launch mortar style fireworks at ground level that were exploding near others.”

About 20 minutes later, Portland Police said that so many people were maintaining “this level of violence and tumultuous conduct and were either intentionally or recklessly creating a grave risk of public alarm” that they declared a riot.

Australian political commentator Rita Panahi highlighted a clip from the extremist attack on the courthouse that showed a rioter throw an object that struck a federal law enforcement officer in the head.

Officer hit in the head with projectiles thrown by ‘peaceful protesters’ pic.twitter.com/eZ8jDgtXNE — Rita Panahi (@RitaPanahi) July 26, 2020

Reporter Andy Ngo highlighted the violent rioters using lasers, which have seriously injured police officers.

These are the types of high powered lasers rioters have used to damage the eyes of law enforcement. #PortlandRiots #antifa pic.twitter.com/Es5bieo2LO — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) July 26, 2020

Human Events Managing Editor Ian Miles Cheong posted video of the so-called “moms” protesting at the event, and rioters he described as Antifa. In the post, Cheong referenced “the Yellow Bloc,” a term that has started to gain traction online in recent days to describe the group of “moms” because they wear yellow.

Those “moms” are linking arms with Antifa. Welcome to the Yellow Bloc. pic.twitter.com/DAoULx4rCA — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) July 26, 2020

Other videos showed assaults on random people who were in the area.

Antifa is assaulting random civilians in Portland. This is why the police are out in force tonight. To stop this. pic.twitter.com/bkGxdicGde — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) July 26, 2020

Blaze Media reporter Elijah Schaffer tweeted numerous videos from the ground, and said that some in the far-left extremist group Antifa were posing as members of the press.

“More fake Antifa press harassing officers, yelling at them, standing in the middle of the street disobeying orders to stand on the sidewalk,” Schaffer wrote. “This is the 6th one I’ve found. How many more are abusing press immunity? I’m exposing these posers like breasts at a 1980s rock concert.”

More fake Antifa press harassing officers, yelling at them, standing in the middle of the street disobeying orders to stand on the sidewalk This is the 6th one I’ve found How many more are abusing press immunity? I’m exposing these posers like breasts at a 1980s rock concert pic.twitter.com/YsHQ8nvYex — ELIJAH RIOT (@ElijahSchaffer) July 26, 2020

Other relevant videos from the violence in Portland below:

BREAKING: Portland police tackle rioter then pepper spray his girlfriend They still refuse to leave the area after the altercation and receive additional pushback He was not arrested This was during an unlawful assembly and after 12 loud speaker warnings to leave the area pic.twitter.com/xI5KS4gyCR — ELIJAH RIOT (@ElijahSchaffer) July 26, 2020

PORTLAND: While Antifa and BLM rioters breached the federal courthouse DHS quickly responded with an intense offensive The camera goes black when I was directly hit by a hot tear gas canister Right after I got shot by a rubber bullet in my crotch (2 inches from my PP) pic.twitter.com/xKb5Ubkykx — ELIJAH RIOT (@ElijahSchaffer) July 26, 2020

BREAKING: Rioter in Portland resists arrest during unlawful assembly & is tackled to the ground NOTE: This is the Portland Police making the arrest not federal agents pic.twitter.com/10aTFBjo07 — ELIJAH RIOT (@ElijahSchaffer) July 26, 2020

RIGHT NOW: Portland rioters once again attack @Starbucks (Salmon St) pic.twitter.com/FMYqkhcIne — ELIJAH RIOT (@ElijahSchaffer) July 26, 2020

Rioters continue to spew hatred at federal officers Also calling them “Nazis” pic.twitter.com/vqC9PW0jyH — Drew Hernandez (@livesmattershow) July 26, 2020

“Please take me to federal court so I can fuck your life up” A Portland protester yells to DHS officers guarding a breach in the federal courthouse barrier Officers did not seem to have any interest in arresting this man So he moved on to different officers & repeated himself pic.twitter.com/I1QY0qR4vm — ELIJAH RIOT (@ElijahSchaffer) July 26, 2020

This video encapsulates just how large the federal DHS presence is in Portland This seems to be only half the force positioned at the federal courthouse pic.twitter.com/TCyU4fm6DK — ELIJAH RIOT (@ElijahSchaffer) July 26, 2020

The most confused homeless man in Portland wakes up to a police offensive I get caught In the charge and have to run to avoid physical confrontation This was during an unlawful assembly and declaration of a riot These are not federal agents pic.twitter.com/AlIn8un0rQ — ELIJAH RIOT (@ElijahSchaffer) July 26, 2020

PORTLAND: rioter is knocked down by Portland Police during an offensive the rioters refused to vacate the area even after 12 loud speaker warnings to do so or face crowd control measures & a declaration of unlawful assembly had been declared for over 2 hours pic.twitter.com/evLdQkEupf — ELIJAH RIOT (@ElijahSchaffer) July 26, 2020

Arrests are made. Democrats and the mainstream media endorse the violence that requires this response.

pic.twitter.com/pO7tyVElJh — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) July 26, 2020

Arsonists are now lighting fires in front of courthouse building in Portland pic.twitter.com/QVvzySyNe5 — Drew Hernandez (@livesmattershow) July 26, 2020

The American flag being burned like a rag on the ground. In shithole Portland. pic.twitter.com/NVbyczKpmS — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) July 26, 2020

Antifa terrorists now attempting to use a bolt cutter in courthouse fencing pic.twitter.com/lDAChLUcj3 — Drew Hernandez (@livesmattershow) July 26, 2020

Just after 4am, someone launched a water bottle at the line of officers. They responded with pellets, tear gas, pepper spray etc. Many of the remaining rioters retreated past the park pic.twitter.com/NwxEUel3e3 — Shelby Talcott (@ShelbyTalcott) July 26, 2020

The raid did some damage to the tents that have been set up in the park…many, though, are still standing (I’m surprised) pic.twitter.com/n43i7mBG2A — Shelby Talcott (@ShelbyTalcott) July 26, 2020

A woman screams as she is detained by Portland PD. There was a fight before this as they tried to detain her. pic.twitter.com/YKQDTcfFM6 — Shelby Talcott (@ShelbyTalcott) July 26, 2020

This is an absolute battle right now in Portland pic.twitter.com/WBnIDJMN7H — Shelby Talcott (@ShelbyTalcott) July 26, 2020

BREAKING: THE FENCE IS DOWN IN PORTLAND pic.twitter.com/mZt0HjBzNr — Shelby Talcott (@ShelbyTalcott) July 26, 2020

