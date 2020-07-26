https://www.theblaze.com/news/chris-wallace-interview-biden-trump

Fox News host Chris Wallace called out presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden on Sunday for turning down an interview. The challenge issued by Wallace arrives a week after President Donald Trump sat down with Wallace in what was at times a contentious interview.

“In our interview last week with President Trump, he questioned whether his Democratic opponent Joe Biden could handle a similar encounter,” said Wallace at the end of his “Fox News Sunday” show. “Well this week we asked the Biden campaign for an interview, and they said the former vice president was not available.”

President Trump retweeted a video clip of Wallace announcing that the Biden campaign rejected his interview invitation.

During Trump’s interview with Wallace last Sunday, the president questioned whether Biden could handle the same scrutiny that he received during the interview.

“Let Biden sit through an interview like this,” Trump said last week. “He’ll be on the ground crying for mommy. He’ll say, ‘Mommy, mommy, please, take me home.'”

At one point during the at-times contentious interview, the president asked his staffers to fact-check the Fox News host.

After the interview aired, Wallace credited Trump for fielding his questions for an hour.

“The fact is, the president is out there. He’s out there in this broiling heat with me for an hour, he took all the questions,” Wallace told his colleague Bret Baier. “You can like his answers or dislike them but he had answers and Joe Biden hasn’t faced that kind of scrutiny, hasn’t faced that kind of exposure.”

The last time that Biden sat down for an interview with Wallace was on March 1, two days before Super Tuesday, at a time when he wasn’t a lock to win the Democratic primary. In that interview, Biden accidentally called the Fox News host “Chuck,” possibly confusing him with NBC’s Chuck Todd.

Last week, President Trump received a much less challenging interview when he spoke to Barstool Sports President Dave Portnoy. In the very casual, matter-of-fact conversation, Trump revealed that he “often” regrets sending out certain tweets or retweets.

Biden seems to have lingering issues with frequent gaffes, which has sparked speculations that he may have a cognitive impairment. A new survey from Rasmussen Reports found that 20% of Democrats and 38% of all likely U.S. voters believe that Biden suffers from some sort of cognitive impairment.

BlazeTV’s Sara Gonzales, host of “News and Why it Matters,” wants to know what is happening with Biden’s speech issues.

