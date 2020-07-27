https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/07/300-black-teens-destroy-putt-putt-fun-center-memphis-denied-refund-video/

Several hundred teens rioted and destroyed the Putt-Putt Fun Center in Memphis on Saturday night after they were denied refunds.

The Putt-Putt Fun Center realized they were overcrowded and decided to shut down early.

The Putt-Putt Fun Center also decided not to give out any refunds.

So the kids trashed the place.

KTSM reported:

Things were quiet Sunday at the Putt-Putt Fun Center off Summer Avenue, but it was anything but quiet Saturday evening, when things quickly turned chaotic… …The business decided to close up shop because of overcrowding, then the chaos erupted once employees said they would not issue a refund—instantly turning the fun center into a frenzy zone. The video of the chaos made its rounds on social media throughout the night. In the video, a girl who appears to be a teenager can be seen tearing apart a plexiglass divider. She then throws the divider along with metal rope stands across a counter, where employees are standing. The employees dodge every item coming at them. Moments later, the young girl was seen spitting at another worker.

