https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/cops-seattle-riots-injuries/2020/07/27/id/979307

Fifty-nine police officers were injured during weekend riots in Seattle, the department reported, including abrasions, bruises, burns and a torn knee ligament with one hospitalization.

The Seattle Police Department blotter posted images of some of the injuries and wounds and included four body-cam videos stitched together, three of which showed explosives being thrown and detonating amid the cops and a fourth which showed a wooden plank hurled into the officers from a throng of retreating rioters.

“Officers are recovering from protests yesterday where they were struck with explosives, rocks, bottles, and wood,” the post said Saturday’s mayhem.

Forty-seven people were arrested for offenses ranging from assault on officers, failure to disperse and obstruction, in what police formally declared a riot.

“Throughout the day officers were moving protesters away from the East Precinct after they threw an explosive at the building causing structural damage,” the department said. Detectives with the department’s arson/bomb squad were investigating who damaged the East Precinct station house.

The station house was located in the formerly self-declared Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone, or CHAZ, which also was known as the Capitol Hill Organized Protest, or CHOP, that was stabled on June 8. It was eventually cleared by police on July 1.

Police in Portland, Oregon, arrested six – on charges ranging from disorderly conduct to attempted assault of an officer – on Sunday in what was officially declared a riot as people breached a fence surround a federal courthouse there on the 59th consecutive day of demonstrations.

Law enforcement traded tear gas for incoming explosives.

“Throughout the night some people in this crowd spent their time shaking the fence around the building, throwing rocks, bottles, and assorted debris over the fence, shining lasers through the fence, firing explosive fireworks into the area blocked by the fence, and using power tools to try to cut through the fence,” the Portland Police Bureau said in a statement.

“People wore gas masks, carried shields, hockey sticks, leaf blowers, flags, and umbrellas specifically to thwart police in crowd dispersal or attempt to conceal criminal acts. People against the fence sprayed unknown liquids through it toward the courthouse. People tied rope to the fence and attempted to pull it down.”

Similar scenes were witnessed in Atlanta, Baltimore and New York City as riots and protests continued over the death of a black man, George Floyd, in police custody in Minneapolis on Memorial Day.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

