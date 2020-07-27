https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/07/honest-democrat-bernies-campaign-co-chair-says-voting-biden-like-eating-sht/

Fired up! Ready to go!

Bernie Sanders’ campaign co-chair says voting for Joe Biden is like eating sh*t.

She’s right.

The guy is out of his mind.

But senile Joe Biden is the hope of the Democrat Party.

Via The Daily Caller.

Democratic Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders’ presidential campaign co-chair Nina Turner on Monday compared voting for 2020 presidential nominee Joe Biden to “eating a bowl of shit.” In an Atlantic piece titled “Don’t Count Trump Out,” Turner was asked about voting for Biden, to which she said: “It’s like saying to somebody, ‘You have a bowl of shit in front of you, and all you’ve got to do is eat half of it instead of the whole thing.’ It’s still shit.”

Could not have said it better myself.

Thanks Nina for your honesty.

