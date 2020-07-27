https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/andrew-yang-administration-yang-gang-freedom-dividend/2020/07/27/id/979281

Andrew Yang, who campaigned against presumptive Democrat nominee Joe Biden early in the 2020 campaign, says he has been talking with his formal rival’s team about having a role in the administration should Biden defeat President Donald Trump in November.

“I’m on the record saying if I can help solve some of the problems I land on, then I’d love to,” the New York entrepreneur told Yahoo News.

Meanwhile, Yang has been campaigning for Trump virtually, recently hosting a phone bank for Biden in Wisconsin, has appeared with “Queer Eye” star Jonathan Van Ness on Instagram to talk about their support for Biden, and has been a guest on Biden’s “Here’s the Deal” podcast.

Yang said he and Biden became friends during the primary election, and they have discussed the topic of automation of jobs at length, along with Yang’s main campaign issue, universal basic income.

Biden, however, wants to work on measuring economic success, Yang said.

Biden to think bigger than that and reimagine how we measure economic success.

“The biggest idea that I’ve been working on is really how we can help the economy function for more and more Americans who are being left behind right now,” Yang said.

He added, if Biden wins, the new administration will be “one of the most important administrations in decades, in terms of a need for a new New Deal.”

