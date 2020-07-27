https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/07/antifa-supporting-portland-mayor-ted-wheeler-begs-meeting-dhs-sec-wolf-discuss-cease-fire-getting-tear-gassed-feds/

Failed Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler thought he’d join the Antifa-BLM mob on Wednesday night to show he’s down with the cause after DHS agents were deployed to protect the federal courthouse.

Mayor Wheeler, who is also the Police Commissioner, previously refused to meet with federal officials and lashed out at DHS Secretary Chad Wolf.

“A number of people have asked if I know DHS leadership is in town, and if I’m going to meet with them. We’re aware they’re here. We wish they weren’t. We haven’t been invited to meet with them, and if we were, we would decline,” Wheeler said in a July 16 tweet.

The Antifa mob this week cursed Wheeler and told him to resign.

Wheeler walked over to the fence lining the federal courthouse and watched as terrorists started fires.

The Antifa-supporting Mayor got tear-gassed by federal agents as he stood at fence.

Ted Wheeler is at the fence watching this. #PortlandProtest pic.twitter.com/0xnO756sQR — Kitty Shackleford (@KittyLists) July 23, 2020

After getting gassed, Ted Wheeler said that he saw absolutely nothing that warranted that type of response from the feds.

Wheeler lashed out at President Trump and the DHS again.

Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler says the tear gas stings. Says egregious overreaction from feds. Calls it urban warfare. pic.twitter.com/hrRICiNGHn — Mike Baker (@ByMikeBaker) July 23, 2020

Now the failed Mayor is begging to meet with Department of Homeland Security leadership on the ground in Portland and with Acting Secretary Chad Wolf to discuss a cease-fire and the removal of heightened federal forces from Portland.

Commissioner @JoAnnPDX and I are calling for an immediate meeting with Department of Homeland Security leadership on the ground in Portland and with Acting Secretary @DHS_Wolf to discuss a cease-fire and the removal of heightened federal forces from Portland. — Mayor Ted Wheeler (@tedwheeler) July 28, 2020

