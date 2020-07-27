https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/bernie-sanders-dnc-medicare-for-all/2020/07/27/id/979175

The Democratic National Convention’s platform may face backlash from some Bernie Sanders supporters if it doesn’t include support for “Medicare for All,” Politico reports.

More than 360 delegates, mostly Sanders backers, have vowed to vote against the platform if it doesn’t address the healthcare topic in a petition that is circulating.

“This pandemic has shown us that our private health insurance system does not work for the American people. Millions of people have lost their jobs and their health care at the same time,” said Judith Whitmer, a Sanders delegate and chair of the convention’s Nevada delegation who helped create the pledge. “There’s people leaving the hospital now with millions of dollars in medical bills. What are we going to do about that?”

As the Democrats push for a united front as the DNC gets closer, the debate could cause division among party members.

Biden is opposed to a Medicare for All plan, according to Politico.

The split between party members could be a repeat of 2016 when Sanders delegates booed anytime Hillary Clinton’s name was mentioned.

The left-wing groups Progressive Democrats of America and RootsAction.org are announcing Monday that they plan to vote against the platform if it doesn’t address Medicare for All, Politico reports. The Bernie Delegates Network already said it will promote the petition.

“The sea change that’s underway could swell as a result of this initiative,” Sanders delegate and national director of RootsAction.org Norman Solomon told Politico. “It’s a reasonable hope that historians will look back at the next couple of weeks as a time when hundreds of delegates stepped forward and said, ‘This is a red line for a humane society and we’re not going to stop saying so.’”

Biden currently has 2,632 delegates, which is more than double Sanders number of 1,076, according to POLITICO’s delegate tracker.

Even though some of the party is split over the topic of healthcare, many organizers say they will still support Biden.

“We’re going to fight like hell for Biden. And there’s no contradiction between doing that and supporting this pledge,” Solomon said.

The DNC committee released a draft of the platform last week, which did not include support for Medicare for All or other top progressive priorities like a jobs guarantee or the “Green New Deal.”

The draft does mention Medicare for All, but doesn’t commit to it.

“Generations of Democrats have been united in the fight for universal health care. We are proud our party welcomes advocates who want to build on and strengthen the Affordable Care Act and those who support a Medicare for All approach; all are critical to ensuring that health care is a human right,” the draft states.

The committee will discuss the healthcare topic again on Monday, Whitmer told Politico.

