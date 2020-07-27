https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/biden-politico-harris-vicepresident/2020/07/27/id/979312

A campaign official for presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden says there’s no truth to reports Kamala Harris is sliding as a potential No. 2 because of her loyalty.

“I would say to that story don’t believe everything you read,” Kate Bedingfield told Fox New’s “The Story” host Martha MacCallum on Monday. “The vice president has said many, many times how highly he thinks of her, what an incredible advocate she’s been in the Senate. … Don’t believe everything that you read in Politico.”

Politico on Monday, in a story titled, “’She had no remorse’: Why Kamala Harris isn’t a lock for VP,” suggested Biden’s camp had trust issues with the former prosecutor and current senator from California.

According to the Politico report, former Connecticut Sen. Chris Dodd – a member of Biden’s vice-presidential search committee – recently asked Harris about her decision to confront Biden in a Democratic debate last year over his opposition to desegregation busing in the 1970s.

Harris’ response, according to Dodd, was “That’s politics.”

“She had no remorse,” a longtime Biden supporter and donor told Politico about the conversation. “Dodd felt it was a gimmick, that it was cheap.”

The report went on to claim that Dodd has pushed for Biden to take a hard look at Congressional Black Caucus Chair Rep. Karen Bass, D-Calif., as his No. 2

Bedingfield said Biden is looking for a true partner.

“I don’t think anybody in the country has a better sense of what it takes to be vice president than Joe Biden,” Bedingfield said. “He’s looking for somebody in this process who can be the kind of partner to him that he was to Barack Obama.”

