On the heels of the Seattle City Council’s vehement support for cutting the police department by 50%, the council’s next plan is to abolish prisons, municipal courts, and ultimately the entire criminal justice system, according to

several documents leaked from the King County Executive’s Office in Seattle.

The documents, which read like a critical race theory paper or a far-left diversity training pamphlet, detail a plan that has apparently been years in the making. They argue America’s criminal justice system is a “white supremacist institution” that must be dismantled entirely.

Christopher Rufo, editor for City Journal and director of the Discovery Institute’s Center on Wealth and Poverty, joined Glenn Beck on the radio program Monday to reveal exactly how and why city leaders plan to abolish the foundational institutions responsible for catching and prosecuting crime, including police departments, jails, prisons, and court systems.

“This is a document that comes from the King County’s executive office, and it really provides the theoretical basis for the executive’s plan to completely and permanently shut down the largest jail, with no plans to replace it,” Rufo said of the first document. “It has a kind of chart and a pyramid that says that … the things that are foundational to the justice system in Seattle, and in the United States, is white racism, white supremacy, white fragility, and a whole lot of other theories with the kind of the buzzwords that have been circulating lately.”

The documents go on to claim that crimes committed by “People of Color” are not the fault of the criminal, but the fault of society — specifically white society.

“The logic is, well, if you have a racist society, that in essence forces people, especially people of color, to commit crimes. If you abolish the institutions of the carceral system, if you abolish the jails, if you abolish the police, and the municipal courts, those people will stop offending because their oppression has been lifted,” Rufo explained.

“I mean, it’s absurd! It doesn’t work in practice at all. And it gets the causality so skewed it’s hard to even understand on logical grounds. But this is the kind of pseudo-scientific, pseudo-academic nonsense that is driving the decision making at the highest levels of government in Seattle, in Portland, in New York, and elsewhere. It’s really shocking because they’re really boiling down a very complex social problem, crime, to just, ‘white people are evil and they set up these evil institutions that force people to do wrong.’ And their solution is not reform at this point. For many years, it was about criminal justice reform. They’ve moved well beyond that, in very rapid succession, to do criminal justice

abolition.”

View the source documents

here and here.

