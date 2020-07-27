https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/07/frontline-covid-doctor-calls-fake-news-challenges-cnns-chris-cuomo-take-urine-test-prove-isnt-taking-hydroxychloroquine-video/

Dr. Stella Immanuel

How many Americans died of COVID-19 because the Democrat-media complex lied about Hydroxychloroquine?

Frontline doctors from across the US held a “White Coat Summit” on Monday in Washington DC to dispel the misinformation and myths surrounding the Coronavirus.

The fake news media, including CNN, NBC, CBS, WaPO and NY Times all waged a war on Hydroxychloroquine just because Trump touted the anti-malaria drug as an effective treatment for COVID-19.

Dr. Stella Immanuel said on Monday that she has personally treated over 350 patients with COVID-19 with Hydroxychloroquine, Zinc, and Zithromax and they have all recovered.

TRENDING: We Asked Our Readers to Send Photos of the Democrat Party Sanctioned Destruction and Rioting in their Community — We Were Shocked at What They Sent In

The doctor also disclosed that she put herself and her staff on Hydroxychloroquine as a preventative.

Dr. Immanuel challenged CNN’s Chris Cuomo and Fauci to take a urine test to prove they aren’t taking Hydroxychloroquine as a prophylaxis for COVID-19.

WATCH:

A COVID Doctor is challenging CNN’s @ChrisCuomo and Dr. Fauci to take a urine test to prove they aren’t taking Hydroxychloroquine. pic.twitter.com/Y4iA1RtFjO — Benny (@bennyjohnson) July 27, 2020

Dr. Stella Immanuel spoke about how she has successfully treated COVID-19 patients with Hydroxychloroquine.

“Americans don’t have to die! America, there is a cure for COVID!” she yelled. “You don’t need a mask! There is a cure!”

MUST WATCH VIDEO:

Dr. Stella Immanuel talks about her experience treating COVID-19 patients with Hydroxychloroquine, Zinc, and Zithromax. “You want a double blinded study where people are dying? It’s unethical.” pic.twitter.com/TYQjn7EKMH — Benny (@bennyjohnson) July 27, 2020

God bless this brave woman for speaking the truth!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

