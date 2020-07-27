https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/07/breaking-milwaukee-police-release-photos-suspect-trump-supporter-bernell-trammells-murder/

Black Trump supporter Bernell Trammell was murdered on Thursday just hours after a pro-Trump interview.

Trammell was gunned down shortly after noon. He as a popular supporter of President Trump.

Bernell Trammell was shot in the head execution style broad daylight yesterday in front of his store. He was a God fearing Trump supporting man. Was it because he was a Trump supporter? He didn’t look for fights, he lived a good life. Sick and sad! @GovTonyEvers get it together! pic.twitter.com/Y75V7UODZM

TMJ4 reported:

On Monday Milwaukee police asked the public for help in identifying Bernell Trammell’s killer.

Milwaukee police are searching for a suspect in the murder of Bernell Trammell, a well-known figure in the Riverwest community.

Milwaukee police said Trammell, 59, was shot and killed outside of his business on July 23, just after noon. The shooting happened near the intersection of Bremen and Wright.

Police said the suspect, a man believed to be in his 30s, was last seen wearing a white and red baseball cap, a black mask, a black and red long sleeve shirt and riding a black bicycle.