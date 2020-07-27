https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/07/burn-ground-marxist-google-engineer-arrested-portland-riot-charged-assault-resisting-arrest-attempting-escape/

Seattle-area Google engineer, Zachary Ames Trudo, was arrested at the Portland riot this weekend.

The 32-year-old Marxist was charged with assault, attempting escape and resisting arrest.

Seattle-area Google engineer, Zachary Ames Trudo, was arrested at the antifa riot in Portland, Ore. The 32-year-old is charged w/assault, attempting escape, resisting arrest & more. He was quickly released. #PortlandRiots #BlackLivesMatter https://t.co/jEiPGerA8F pic.twitter.com/QJrP61XmWJ — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) July 26, 2020

TRENDING: We Asked Our Readers to Send Photos of the Democrat Party Sanctioned Destruction and Rioting in their Community — We Were Shocked at What They Sent In

Take a look at some of Trudo’s social media posts before he closed down his account:

“Burn it to the ground!” – Trudo said about Portland rioters lighting the police union building on fire.

Zachary Trudo channeled Karl Marx in a June Facebook post.

“F*ck yeah! One way to hurt the bourgeoisie is to hurt their business. Closing down the ports is a terrific show of solidarity between labour and BLM.” Trudo said.

Some of Zachary Trudo’s social media posts before he closed his account show his far-left extremist views. He lists Google as his employer & was arrested at the antifa riot yesterday. He faces serious charges. #PortlandRiots https://t.co/LqTEgOfrLD pic.twitter.com/wNPXmv1HjY — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) July 27, 2020

Google executives have testified over and over again that the tech giant doesn’t target conservatives yet one of their engineers is revealed to be an overt Marxist who is facing serious charges.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

