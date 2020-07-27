http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/N9ZDbE_wq_E/

In a Sunday appearance on MSNBC’s “Kasie DC,” Democratic strategist James Carville offered up some advice to presumptive 2020 Democratic presidential nominee former Vice President Joe Biden.

Carville praised Biden for “running a smart campaign” and advised him to “do precisely” what he has been doing. He added not to “listen to all these willy-nilly, namby-pamby Democrats that are panicking” about his campaign strategy to remain in the basement.

“Do precisely what you’re doing. And don’t listen to all these willy-nilly, namby-pamby Democrats that are panicking. He’s running a smart campaign. He’s doing what he needs to do,” Carville outlined.

“When he has to, he’s drawing a contrast,” he continued. “I don’t really have a complaint of what the vice president is doing. By the way … Trump is getting in a fight with the Cheney family and the Reagan family. That would be like if Joe Biden got in a fight with the Clintons and the Obamas. I would say that’s not a smart strategy. I mean, I don’t know what this guy is doing or thinking right now. But I think Joe Biden is doing just fine. I think his campaign is really smart and there’s just a lot of handwringing. It’s not 2016. It’s 2020.”

Carville later emphasized, “He’s going to do fine. I’m not worried in the least bit about Joe Biden. I’m not worried in the least bit about his campaign.”

