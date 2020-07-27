https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/07/colorado-leftist-isaiah-cordova-arrested-jumping-curb-attempting-drive-blue-lives-matter-supporters-eaton/

As reported by Cassandra Fairbanks on Saturday — A person in an SUV hopped over a curb and attempted to run over peaceful protesters holding a “Defend the Police” rally in Colorado on Saturday.

The rally, organized by the Northern Colorado Young Republicans, was in the grass and away from the street when the driver of a red SUV attempted to hit them.

“My constituents were peacefully voicing their support for police when a SUV drove through the crowd, nearly hitting them. All Americans should be able to exercise their #1A rights, free of violence,” Congressman Ken Buck tweeted. “The person responsible must be brought to justice.”

My constituents were peacefully voicing their support for police when a SUV drove through the crowd, nearly hitting them. All Americans should be able to exercise their #1A rights, free of violence. The person responsible must be brought to justice. https://t.co/RBLSQN2heG — Congressman Ken Buck (@RepKenBuck) July 25, 2020

Thankfully, nobody was injured during the attack.

According to Law and Crime — Police later arrested 21-year-old Isaiah Cordova in Eaton and took him into custody.

The driver drove by and flipped off the crowd before trying to run them over with his vehicle.

Eaton Police posted this on their Facebook page.

Codova was charged with 7 counts of attempted 1st degree assault, 7 counts of felony menacing and one count of reckless driving.

On 07/25/2020 at approximately 3:38PM Eaton Police Department responded to a report in the 200 block of Collins St. of a… Posted by Eaton Police Department on Saturday, July 25, 2020

