https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/07/covid-19-fizzling-across-nation-recent-cases-less-serious-deaths-diminishing-democrats-want-completely-shut-country/

The number of deaths are decreasing – the severity of COVID-19 cases is lessoning – but Democrats want to shut down the government for the next 6 weeks. Why would they do that?

We reported a couple days ago that Dr. Michael Levitt, a Stanford professor who also has a degree from Cambridge, claims that COVID-19 in the US will basically be over in 4 weeks.

US COVID19 will be done in 4 weeks with a total reported death below 170,000. How will we know it is over? Like for Europe, when all cause excess deaths are at normal level for week. Reported COVID19 deaths may continue after 25 Aug. & reported cases will, but it will be over. https://t.co/lnpxZ3bHIy — Michael Levitt (@MLevitt_NP2013) July 25, 2020

Not only this, but the severity of COVID-19 is lessening. Dr. Levitt again:

TRENDING: BLM Protester Fatally Shot in Austin: ‘People Who Hate Us’ Are ‘Too Big of P-ssies to Actually Do Anything About It’

Crazy idea based on “2nd wave” New Deaths over 5 days divided by New Cases over same 5 days. The ratio is tiny (<1%) in Dallas & Harris TX & even lower in Israel. Could COVID be infectious in summer but with a much lower lethality? Are we now becoming immune with much less death? — Michael Levitt (@MLevitt_NP2013) July 4, 2020

Other experts have shared the same explaining over and over that increased testing does not mean a relative increase in the incidence of cases with COVID-19 (i.e. discussing the number of new cases without sharing the increase in testing is not honest – also of note, Paul Krugman is nearly always wrong):

it appears we must say this yet again: “discussing case counts in covid without reference to testing levels is tantamount to lying.” it ignores sampling rate. test any given population twice as much as you find twice as many cases. it does not make disease more prevalent. https://t.co/eXueOIF51S pic.twitter.com/c04bHfPeSB — el gato malo (@boriquagato) July 26, 2020

In Florida for example, the number of individuals in the hospital or in ICU has not increased over the past month although the number of cases reported has:

Florida: 223,000 positive #SARSCoV2 tests in three weeks – 10,000 a day – and ~NO CHANGE in hospitalizations or ICU occupancy statewide. You say epidemic, I say a lot of people getting colds, let’s call the whole thing off. (We’ll see if Florida has any excess mortality in July.) pic.twitter.com/DQgyexjtMy — Alex Berenson (@AlexBerenson) July 26, 2020

We also know that lockdowns have no impact in reducing the number of deaths related to the China coronavirus:

“Lockdowns have not had a big impact on coronavirus death rates around the world, scientists have claimed, and the health of nations beforehand was more important.”https://t.co/3XSYYF8wta — Aaron Ginn (@aginnt) July 26, 2020

And, of course, even the CDC claims that wearing masks can cause breathing issues and may not be healthy for the healthy:

How are journalists too dumb to know that the CDC itself tells people w/ a range of disabilities to NOT wear masks due to the breathing issues they can cause? https://t.co/kSwBmxf9A6 https://t.co/3Uslnp53cB — Robert Barnes (@Barnes_Law) July 24, 2020

The COVID-19 scare appears by all measures to be overblown by all measurements with mortality similar to that of a bad flu:

Also from my point of view.#CoronaHoax

Always and always again.

„In countries like the US, the UK, and also Sweden (without a lockdown), overall mortality since the beginning of the year is in the range of a strong influenza season;“https://t.co/8eeQju1uxT — Reiner Hohn (@ReinerHohn14) July 24, 2020

The COVID-19 reaction appears to be nothing more than theater:

This is the natural history of #SarsCov2. IT IS THE SAME EVERYWHERE. (The US has gone through two geographically distinct epidemics.) Closing schools, lockdowns, masks – everything is theater. Impossibly expensive, societally devastating theater. — Alex Berenson (@AlexBerenson) July 21, 2020

Yet, Democrats are wanting to shut down the US for the next six weeks! This is not a joke. This is from Obama’s ex-health care head:

Wowowow. Read this thread to know what Team Apocalypse really wants. A “90% lockdown” for six weeks. Meaning: no interstate travel. Limited food production, supply chains, and healthcare (!). And, oh yeah, (apparently) forced mass isolation and quarantines. THIS IS INSANE. https://t.co/kY5ECktKLq — Alex Berenson (@AlexBerenson) July 27, 2020

The only reason Democrats want to shut down the economy is to hurt the US economy as much as they can before the 2020 election in an effort to help their pathetic old, weak and senile candidate Joe Biden. They had to destroy the economy in order to come close to beating President Trump.

Democrats have shown with the Russia collusion scandal that they are willing to risk a nuclear war to stay in power. The lives and fortunes of ordinary Americans are the least of their concerns and they have shown since the 2016 election that they want to punish Trump supporters.

Of course they will do anything to win an election. They will do anything for power.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

