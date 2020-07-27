https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/dan-crenshaw-stimulus-democrats-house/2020/07/27/id/979247

The difference between the $1 trillion in coronavirus stimulus money Republicans are proposing and the $3 trillion Democrats want is “money we don’t have,” Rep. Dan Crenshaw, R-Texas, said Monday.

“We are borrowing it from our kids or printing it, and if we are going to spend a lot of money in an aid package it needs to be targeted well and smart and needs to be [aimed] toward economic growth and recovery that is as fast and robust as possible,” Crenshaw told Fox News’ “Fox & Friends.“

However, there is still a great deal of disagreement on the package, he said, so it is a bit too soon to comment on it.

“We haven’t spent a lot of the money that’s [already] been passed, and so we need to be careful as we do this,” Crenshaw said.

Meanwhile, there are now less than 100 days before the 2020 election day, and Crenshaw said there is a great deal at stake and people should start listening to what Democrats are saying.

“They are talking about defunding police,” Crenshaw said. “They talk about making excuses for violent mobs. Let’s take them at their world. They want to destroy things that bring us together, common bonds, founding, love of country. Why do they do that? Whey do they say those things? They want to dismantle, that’s not my word, that’s their word, border security, energy sector, all of it.”

He added, there is a clear choice in 2020, and that is the choice between chaos and security and whether to have higher tax rates or economic freedom.

“The difference could not be more severe,” Crenshaw said. “This is not President Obama’s Democrat party and people need to realize that.”

