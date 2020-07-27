https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/dick-morris-covid-19-masks-pandemic/2020/07/27/id/979296

Supporters of President Donald Trump have to do their part to help assure his re-election, and that is wearing a mask, even if they do not like it, former presidential adviser and campaign consultant Dick Morris told Newsmax TV.

“There’s a crucial irony here: Those voters who most want to see Trump re-elected, and [Joe] Biden defeated, are the very ones who are reluctant to wear masks and oppose mandatory mask policies,” Morris told Monday’s “Spicer & Co.” “And if you want to do one thing to re-elect Donald Trump, don’t wear his button or sticker or anything, wear the damn mask.

“The Democrats are saying nothing else matters but coronavirus. It’s really getting worse. Don’t pay any attention to the declining death rate. Keep the schools closed. Keep the economy closed,” Morris added to host Sean Spicer. “And Trump is trying to say act normally, this thing is not the deadly virus it started out to be in the spring. But then voters are not hearing that, they’re just hearing, ‘The virus is coming.'”

Morris said wearing masks is likely to lower coronavirus cases around the country, which would hopefully resonate with voters and improve Trump’s approval numbers. He said New York lowered its coronavirus numbers by getting more people to wear masks and practice social distancing.

But even as the numbers decrease, people’s perception of how the country is faring against the virus continues to be grim.

“The percentage of people who feel that the virus is getting worse, not better, has doubled since late June,” Morris said.

Morris added, “Unless there is a real reduction in the extent of the virus, Trump’s re-election is in trouble. If there is a reduction, his re-election is a foregone conclusion. But I don’t think he can win in October with 70,000 new cases a day.”

Important: See Newsmax TV now carried in 70 million cable homes, on DirecTV Ch. 349, Dish Network Ch. 216, Xfinity Ch. 1115, Spectrum, U-verse Ch. 1220, FiOS Ch. 615, Optimum Ch. 102, Cox cable, Suddenlink Ch. 102, Mediacom Ch. 277, or Find More Cable Systems – Click Here.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

