Walt Disney World’s guests and cast members must now wear only certain kinds of face masks while they are visiting the Florida theme park, according to guidance released on Disney’s Know Before You Go page.

Visitors and guests are no longer permitted to use neck gaiters, open-chin triangle bandanas, or “face coverings containing valves, mesh material, or holes of any kind,” the corporation said in its guidelines for all guests ages two and older, reports Fox Business.

Disney said, citing guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), all face masks, whether disposable or reusable, that people wear at the Orlando theme park must consist of at least two layers of material, cover the wearer’s nose and mouth, and be secured either with ear loops or ties that allow people to be hands-free.

And if you have a character mask, do not bother. Masks of Goofy, Donald Duck, or any other character are “not considered appropriate” and are prohibited from being worn. The park’s existing rules already ban costumes for people older than 14, except during certain special event days.

In addition, the use of face coverings does not substitute for physical distancing, according to Disney.

The park also does not allow guests to eat or drink while walking around, to keep guests from walking around without wearing their masks.

Meanwhile, Disney’s BoardWalk Inn and Disney’s Beach Club Resort hotels are remaining closed until further notice, and the reopening date of the Polynesian Village Resort has been pushed back from Aug. 12 to Oct. 4. The Art of Animation Resort opening has also been delayed from Aug. 12 and will instead open Nov. 1, according to Attractions Magazine.

