https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/dnc-democrats-biden-covid/2020/07/27/id/979288

Anyone looking to attend the Democratic National Convention in Milwaukee in mid-August must provide a confirmed negative COVID-19 test through the Democratic National Committee’s testing system, wear a face mask and consent to daily testing for the virus, the DNC announced Monday.

Attendees must also fill out a questionnaire and maintain a physical distance from others, according to details of the coronavirus safety plan released by organizers and must also agree to follow any other “reasonable restrictions that convention organizers may impose based on changing health conditions.”

The DNC is planning on a majorly scaled down national convention in the midst of a pandemic. The event will mostly be online with only a few hundred people gathered at the Wisconsin Center in downtown Milwaukee.

Presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden will be in attendance to accept the nominee and will don a face mask until he gives a speech. The podium will be 20 feet from other people.

Organizers are also recommending that attendees “avoid bars, restaurants, and other locations where social distancing is not possible or not practiced.”

“Ensuring the safety and well-being of everyone involved with the convention is our top priority,” said convention spokeswoman Katie Peters. “After consultation with public health officials, the Democratic National Convention Committee will implement robust health and safety protocols that will govern the convention’s in-person activities and keep attendees safe before and during the convention.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

