Dr. James Todaro M.D.

Frontline doctors from across the US held a “White Coat Summit” on Monday in Washington DC to dispel the misinformation and myths surrounding the coronavirus.

The doctors are very concerned with the disinformation campaign being played out in the far left American media today.

From their website: “If Americans continue to let so-called experts and media personalities make their decisions, the great American experiment of a Constitutional Republic with Representative Democracy, will cease.”

Here is a list of the doctors speaking at the event today.

Dr. James Todaro MD spoke to the conference attendees this afternoon. Dr. Todaro has been a chief critic of government handling of the coronavirus pandemic.

Dr. Todaro told the attendees that his paper on the effectiveness of hydroxychloroquine was censored by Google and YouTube.

Google is now censoring reports medical reports that they dislike.

Via Mike Coudrey.

Large technology companies like a Google and Youtube have been censoring Physicians and their medical research. — Mike Coudrey (@MichaelCoudrey) July 27, 2020

