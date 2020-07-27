https://www.dailywire.com/news/elon-musk-smacks-the-left-with-two-tweets

On Monday, Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla Inc. and founder of SpaceX, issued two tweets tweaking the Left. The first was sure to confound members of the Left confident that their support for the current attacks on America, whether physical (riots, looting) or philosophical (the 1619 project) was shared by everyone in the so-called center of the political spectrum. Musk tweeted, “The left is losing the middle.”

The left is losing the middle — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 27, 2020

Musk followed twenty-five minutes later with another tweet attacking the father of communism, Karl Marx, writing succinctly, “Das Kapital in a nutshell,” followed by a picture of Marx with the statement in quasi-German, “Gib me dat for free.”

Das Kapital in a nutshell pic.twitter.com/mG44mMkitx — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 27, 2020

Musk’s apparent rejection of leftist thought has been in evidence for some time; in May, he gave an indication of how fed-up he is with the leftist governance of his home state of California, apparently urging followers on Twitter to join the conservatives of America as he tweeted succinctly, “Take the red pill.”

In the film “The Matrix,” the hero, Neo, is offered a choice between a red pill and a blue pill; the red pill would free him from a dream-world imposed on humanity and let him see reality. Some conservatives aver that taking the “red pill” means for a former liberal or leftist to embrace the conservative philosophy. As an opinion piece in Fox News explained in 2017:

The mainstream media failed to see the rise of Donald Trump in 2016. Now it’s overlooking another grassroots movement that may soon be of equal significance— the growing number of liberals “taking the red pill.” People of all ages and ethnicities are posting YouTube videos describing “red pill moments”—personal awakenings that have caused them to reject leftist narratives imbibed since childhood from friends, teachers, and the news and entertainment media.

In late April, Musk urged governors across the nationto start opening their states for business, tweeting, “FREE AMERICA NOW,” “Give people their freedom back,” and responded to an article in the Texas Tribunetitled, “Texas restaurants, retailers and other businesses can reopen Friday. Here’s the rules they have to follow,” by tweeting “Bravo Texas!”

Days later, speaking on a Tesla earnings call on Wednesday, Musk ramped up his rhetoric about shelter-in-place orders around the nation, calling them “fascist.” According to The Verge, Musk stated:

We are a bit worried about not being able to resume production in the Bay Area, and that should be identified as a serious risk. The expansion of shelter-in-place, or as we call it, forcibly imprisoning people in their homes, against all their constitutional rights, is, in my opinion, breaking people’s freedoms in ways that are horrible and wrong, and not why people came to America and built this country. What the f***!

He reportedly continued, “If somebody wants to stay in the house that’s great. They should be allowed to stay in the house and they should not be compelled to leave. But to say that they cannot leave their house and they will be arrested if they do… this is fascist. This is not democratic. This is not freedom. Give people back their goddamn freedom … Everything people have worked for all their lives is being destroyed in real time. I think the people are going to be very angry about this and are very angry.”

