Upcoming debates between President Donald Trump and likely Democrat nominee Joe Biden will turn into a “bloodbath” when they hit the stage because of the former vice president’s cognitive issues, Eric Trump, the president’s son and executive vice president of the Trump Organization, told Newsmax TV Monday.

Trump also told Newsmax TV’s Sean Spicer on “Spicer & Co.” that he believes the national polls showing his father trailing Biden have been set up in an effort to suppress the Trump campaign’s fundraising efforts.

“Biden called Arizona a city last week,” Trump told Spicer. “This is what you’re dealing with…I think it’s an important question to know before you’re running for president.”

Also, Trump pointed out that a month ago, Biden said he was running for the Senate, pointing out another gaffe from Biden, and he accused the former vice president’s campaign of “writing answers on the teleprompter” so he can answer questions from pre-screened and pre-screened journalists.

“It’s not like he has a Chris Wallace asking questions, or Jim Acosta from CNN, yelling and berating him,” said Trump, adding that Biden would not agree to an interview with Wallace. “They’re holding him out for a purpose. It will be a bloodbath in the debate. If you’re running for commander in chief, you’ve got to be present.”

Trump compared Biden’s race to that of Hillary Clinton in 2016 and said he thinks it’s “arrogant” that the Democrats are trying to take a win “for granted.”

Meanwhile, the declining polls are yet another attempt to suppress the election, said Trump, but it won’t matter, because his father’s supporters will go out to cast their votes.

“I don’t care if it’s snowing, I don’t care if it’s raining, I don’t care if there’s a hurricane,” but Trump’s base will vote.

He also noted that there are some polls showing that Trump has the support of non-white voters, which could also push him over the top.

“My father has done a great job for this country,” said Trump. “He’s going to get reelected, but again, they’re screwing around with the polls. That’s what they do.”

Meanwhile, Biden continues to blame President Trump for the country’s woes, when the former vice president has been in political life for “longer than I’ve been alive,” the president’s son said.

“Donald Trump, who’s been there for 3 and one-half years is working out the mess” that Biden created, Trump added.

