ESPN 710 Seattle radio host Paul Gallant dismissed a warning last month from President Donald Trump about the violent anarchists that were causing significant damage in Seattle.

“Seattle Mayor says, about the anarchists takeover of her city, ‘it is a Summer of Love’,” Trump tweeted. “These Liberal Dems don’t have a clue. The terrorists burn and pillage our cities, and they think it is just wonderful, even the death. Must end this Seattle takeover now!”

Gallant responded to Trump by writing, “Walked through it last night out of curiosity and saw no burning, pillaging, or deaths. Chill dawg.”

Walked through it last night out of curiosity and saw no burning, pillaging, or deaths. Chill dawg — Paul Gallant (@GallantSays) June 12, 2020

Gallant has undergone a bit of a transformation since then, which he admits took place after the rioters showed up to where he lived over the weekend.

Over the weekend, violent rioters vandalized a Starbucks store connected to an apartment complex, smashing its windows, leaving its interior in shambles, and prompting reports of smoke coming out of the shattered windows.

“Moving through the Capitol Hill, hitting a Starbucks,” New York Times reporter Mike Baker wrote. “Smoke is coming out the window and people are now calling for the residents above to evacuate.”

Gallant tweeted out a video from inside the restaurant, writing, “Came home to my apartment complex. The Starbucks underneath has been destroyed, and cops are telling us to stay away in case something explosive is inside.”

Came home to my apartment complex. The Starbucks underneath has been destroyed, and cops are telling us to stay away in case something explosive is inside. pic.twitter.com/OOJgzUmusk — Paul Gallant (@GallantSays) July 25, 2020

“Unrelated, there’s a fire a few blocks from me which had me freaked out when I saw it from the highway,” Gallant continued. “Zero clue what’s going on, but the cat and I are g’ing t f out.”

“I feel like I need to buy a firearm, because clearly this is going to keep happening,” Gallant added. “Enough is enough. It looks like a block party down the street from me. Really angry right now.”

I feel like I need to buy a firearm, because clearly this is going to keep happening. Enough is enough. It looks like a block party down the street from me. Really angry right now. — Paul Gallant (@GallantSays) July 25, 2020

Gallant responded to another Twitter user by writing, “I’m relatively new too. Seemed harmless. Over the last few weeks there’s been a lot of changes on that front that have swayed my perception.”

“I’m supposed to stick to sports, and I hate divisive twitter. The only reason I shared was it because it happened to me,” Gallant continued. “If that’s hypocritical, so be it. But opinions should be able to adapt and evolve.”

He then added a direct reference to his previous response to Trump. “The chill dawg responses have been very funny.”

I’m supposed to stick to sports, and I hate divisive twitter. The only reason I shared was it because it happened to me. If that’s hypocritical, so be it. But opinions should be able to adapt and evolve. The chill dawg responses have been very funny — Paul Gallant (@GallantSays) July 26, 2020

ABC News reported that 59 police officers were injured during the violent riots in Seattle on Saturday and that 47 people were arrested.

