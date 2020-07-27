https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/07/far-left-mob-brings-loaded-rifle-magazines-molotov-cocktails-portland-riots-determined-burn-federal-courthouse/

The Democrat-endorsed far left protesters in Portland are getting more violent by the day.

The Portland Police reported On July 26, 2020 while Portland Police were investigating a shots fired call near Lownsdale Square Park a passerby pointed out a suspicious bag to them. Police examined the bag and found that it contained loaded rifle magazines and Molotov cocktails.

The video from Portland looks like a war movie.

Leftists are determined to burn down the federal courthouse.

After dumping all the @RiotRibs trash at the Portland federal courthouse, they set it on fire. Video by @ShelbyTalcott. #antifa pic.twitter.com/lrM6LPZklu — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) July 27, 2020

