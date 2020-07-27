https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/baseball-coronavirus-tests/2020/07/27/id/979313

Two Major League Baseball games were postponed Monday night because of COVID-19 concerns.

The Miami Marlins postponed their home opener against the Baltimore Orioles after 13 players and officials from the Marlins tested positive for coronavirus, and the Philadelphia Phillies postponed their against the New York Yankees in Philadelphia as they awaited COVID-19 test results following a three-game stretch against the Marlins.

Phillies staff working the visiting clubhouse at Citizens Bank Park were quarantined and unable to unload the Yankees equipment truck, the New York Post reported. The Yankees sent extra help from their clubhouse staff but were unable to do anything due to the intensive cleaning effort of the visiting lockerroom.

The Phillies and Yankees were to play single games Monday and Tuesday in Philadelphia and then single games Wednesday and Thursday in New York. The possibility existed that the Phillies and Yankees would play a doubleheader on Tuesday. However, until the test results came back, all of that was up in the air.

Similarly, the Orioles and Marlins were to play games Monday and Tuesday in Miami, and then head to Baltimore for games Wednesday and Thursday.

An abbreviated 60-game Major League Baseball season began on Thursday, with clubs playing home games in their own stadia but without spectators. Because of Canada’s quarantine due to the coronavirus, the Toronto Blue Jays are scheduled to play their home games in Buffalo, New York.

