Reacting to the 60 days of violence in Portland, Oregon, and other Democratic-controlled cities, evangelist Franklin Graham warned socialism will destroy America.

“In looking at the chaos that has erupted in cities controlled by liberal, socialist-leaning leadership, it should not only grieve us, but it should cause great concern,” he wrote Monday on Facebook.

“If this kind of leadership wins in local, state, and national elections in November, you can expect to see more and more of this, which would eventually lead to the demise of this nation as we know it,” said Graham, the CEO of both the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association and the global relief and development group Samaritan’s Purse.

“Socialism is dangerous, and we have a party and many politicians who are flirting with all-out socialism. Portland is an example of what will take place in other cities if Americans do not take a stand in defense of the nation – through the power of the vote,” he wrote.

“I would encourage every person who loves this country to pray and to turn out by the millions to vote. Don’t just watch the news and be depressed or shake your head about what’s going on – stand up for America! Vote for leaders who love this country, defend the Constitution, and who support law and order.

“Most importantly, pray and ask for God’s mercy and help for our nation,” he said.

In Portland, federal officers fired teargas and non-lethal projectiles to drive back thousands of rioters attacking the city’s federal courthouse.

Police in Seattle declared a protest had turned into a riot on Saturday, and a courthouse was set on fire in Oakland.

Meanwhile, Rep. Jerry Nadler, D-N.Y., asked to disavow Antifa violence in Portland, called it a “myth.”

Nadler was stopped on the street by Austen Fletcher, host of Fleccas Talks, a political YouTube channel, reported the Dartmouth Review.

I ran into Jerry Nadler in DC and asked him to disavow the Antifa violence/rioting in Portland. His response? “THATS A MYTH” pic.twitter.com/veImyE2rju — Essential Fleccas ???????? (@fleccas) July 27, 2020

“It is true, there’s violence across the whole country, do you disavow the violence from Antifa that’s happening in Portland now?” Fletcher asked Nadler.

“That’s, that’s, that’s a myth that’s being spread only in Washington D.C.,” Nadler replied.

