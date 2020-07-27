https://www.theepochtimes.com/juan-tang-makes-initial-appearance-in-sacramento_3440553.html

Juan Tang, a former researcher at the University of California, Davis (UC Davis), made her initial appearance in The United States District court in Sacramento on July 27.

According to Heiko Coppola, attorney for the prosecutor, the government is moving for detention at this time.

Her lawyer, Lexi Negin, said she needs to prepare a lot of information to prepare a bond package for the court. Due to the COVID-19 situation, Negin was not able to prepare the package in time for the initial appearance, but hopes to get it as soon as possible.

An initial appearance is a hearing in front of a Judge that is conducted within 24 hours of defendant taken into custody in a criminal case.

Given the lack of information about her criminal history, the court ruled that there will be no restraint issued.

A hearing has been set on August 10 at 2 p.m. before magistrate judge Edmund Brennan for a preliminary investigation.

The Chinese national took refuge at the San Francisco Chinese Consulate and was arrested on July 23.

The complaint was filed by FBI agent Steven Dilland on June 26 against her for fraud and misuse of visas, permits and other documents.

If guilty, she will face 10 years in federal prison, or a fine of $250,000.

Chinese fugitive Juan Tang is being held at the Sacramento County Jail in Sacramento, California on July 27, 2020 (Ted Lin/The Epoch Times)

