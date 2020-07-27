https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/americans-conservatives-gallup-poll/2020/07/27/id/979224

The number of Americans who identify themselves as politically conservative has decreased from 40% at the beginning of the year to 34% in May and June, according to a Gallup poll released on Monday.

There has been a corresponding rise in those who self-describe as liberals from 22% at the start of the year to 26% in May and June, while the percentage of moderates has remained more steady, slightly increasing from 34% to 36%.

Other results from the survey include:

The decline in self-identified conservatism was particularly pronounced among adults earning more than $100,000, plummeting from 40% at the start of 2020 to only 29% in May and June.

Those aged 35-54 years old have also shown a sharp decrease in self-identifying as conservative, falling from 44% to 34%

Those adults under the age of 34 are the only age bracket to identify more as liberals (35%) than conservative (35%), with 36% from the group calling themselves moderate.

Gallup speculated that the sharp decrease in Trump’s approval rating from a high of 49% in February to only 38% in June is a major contributing factor to the public’s swing to the left, as the president’s handling of the coronavirus crisis and racial justice issues have been criticized.

The authors of the survey stressed that this illustrated that political ideology is not fixed, but one that can rapidly shift with the political or economic winds.

The survey is based on combined interviews from three polls in May and June among 3,079 adults. The margin of error is 2 percentage points.

