https://www.theblaze.com/glenn-radio/glenn-beck-family-coronavirus

Despite being just about the most isolated family in America for the past several months, Glenn Beck’s entire family caught COVID-19 — all except for his two grandkids and himself, that is. Fortunately for them, it was no worse than having a “bad cold with a fever.”

On the radio program Monday, Glenn shared what the experience has been like so far, the medicines his doctor has prescribed, and why he believes everyone will eventually catch this virus.

Watch the video below:

Want more from Glenn Beck?

To enjoy more of Glenn’s masterful storytelling, thought-provoking analysis and uncanny ability to make sense of the chaos, subscribe to BlazeTV — the largest multi-platform network of voices who love America, defend the Constitution and live the American dream.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

