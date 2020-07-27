https://www.wnd.com/2020/07/gohmert-democrats-want-keep-country-turmoil/

(FOX NEWS) — Rep. Louie Gohmert, R-Texas, told “Fox & Friends Weekend” on Sunday that he believes Democrats’ strategy is to “keep America in turmoil” so it would be easier to get rid of President Trump.

Host Griff Jenkins had asked Gohmert if he believed “the Democrats… are trying to sort of hold out on significant legislation beyond the November election?”

“Absolutely,” Gohmert said in response. “That is exactly what they’re trying to do.”

