https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/republican-larry-hogan-never-trump-resistance/2020/07/27/id/979304

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan has suggested he might vote for presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden over President Donald Trump come November.

“Like everybody else, I get to go into the voting booth and pull the lever for the person that I think is going to do the best job – and we’re going to figure that out in the next 100 days,” the Republican chief executive said Monday in an interview with conservative talk radio host Hugh Hewitt, per the Washington Examiner. “I’m going to try to make that decision like everybody else in America.”

Hogan has criticized Trump and even considered challenging the president in the GOP presidential primary before deciding against it. During an interview with the Maryland governor, host Hugh Hewitt said he was surprised by the potential for Hogan to break from the party this election.

“You know, every Republican governor out there, I expect to say, ‘I’m with the ticket,'” Hewitt said. “Now you’ve been a Reagan conservative since ’76. You’re not going to vote for Donald Trump over Joe Biden? That’s not easy to answer?”

Hogan reminded Hewitt he did not vote for Trump during the 2016 general election, although he did not vote for Hillary Clinton either.

“I mean, there’s, there are other choices,” Hogan said. “I didn’t make that choice between Hillary [Clinton] and Donald Trump the first time. I did a write-in for my dad, who I had a lot of respect for, and who we could probably touch on with your Nixon background there. But you know, it’s not a black or white decision.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

