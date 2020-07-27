https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/07/gop-rep-matt-gaetz-files-criminal-referral-facebook-ceo-mark-zuckerberg-making-false-statements-congress-oath/

Rep. Matt Gaetz

Congressman Matt Gaetz (R-FL) on Monday filed a criminal referral against Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg for making false statements to Congress while under oath.

Gaetz cited Project Veritas’s undercover investigation featuring two brave whistleblowers in his letter sent to US Attorney General Bill Barr.

Via Matt Gaetz’s press release:

During a hearing of the House Energy and Commerce Committee and also a joint hearing of the Senate Judiciary Committee and the Senate Commerce, Science, and Transportation Committee, Mr. Zuckerberg repeatedly and categorically denied his company engaged in bias against conservative speech, persons, policies, or politics and also denied that Facebook censored and suppressed content supportive of President Donald Trump and other conservatives. TRENDING: We Asked Our Readers to Send Photos of the Democrat Party Sanctioned Destruction and Rioting in their Community — We Were Shocked at What They Sent In In June of 2020 however, Project Veritas published the results of an undercover investigation featuring two whistleblowers who worked as Facebook’s “content moderators,” revealing that the overwhelming majority of content filtered by Facebook’s AI program was content in support of President Donald Trump, Republican candidates for office, or conservatism in general.

“Oversight is an essential part of Congress’ constitutional authority,” Congressman Gaetz states in the letter. “As a member of this body, I question Mr. Zuckerberg’s veracity, and challenge his willingness to cooperate with our oversight authority, diverting congressional resources during time-sensitive investigations, and materially impeding our work. Such misrepresentations are not only unfair, they are potentially illegal and fraudulent.”

In case you missed it, here is Project Veritas’s undercover investigation showing Facebook’s bias against conservatives and Trump supporters:

Veritas was able to #ExposeFacebook thanks to two brave insiders @ZachMcE and @realryanhartwig. Today, @RepMattGaetz validated their effort and courage with a criminal referral for Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg sent to AG Barr. pic.twitter.com/z0jelI47If — James O’Keefe (@JamesOKeefeIII) July 27, 2020

