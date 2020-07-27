https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/mask-mandate-fines-pandemic/2020/07/27/id/979245

Most voters say they would back a national face mask mandate, according to a new poll.

A Harvard CAPS/Harris poll released exclusively to The Hill on Monday indicates support for masks is up as coronavirus cases continue to rise in parts of the country.

Poll results show:

79% of voters say they would support a national face mask mandate.

70% of voters say they support local governments issuing fines to people who are not wearing masks.

“It’s a very logical public — first and foremost they care about curbing the virus and so they back masks and full enforcements of masks,” Harvard CAPS/Harris polling director Mark Penn told The Hill about the survey’s results.

Thirty states have mask mandates, according to The Hill. President Donald Trump has not issued a national mask mandate.

Recently, the president’s stance on masks has shifted. He wore a mask for the first time publicly during a visit to Walter Reed Medical Center earlier this month. Last week, he tweeted a photo of himself wearing a mask and said it was “patriotic.”

Trump tweeted:

“We are United in our effort to defeat the Invisible China Virus, and many people say that it is Patriotic to wear a face mask when you can’t socially distance. There is nobody more Patriotic than me, your favorite President!”

A Politico/Morning Consult survey conducted earlier this month found 53% of registered voters said they were in favor of statewide mask mandates, if not adhered to, would result in fines or jail time.

The Harvard CAPS/Harris Poll online surveyed 1,932 registered voters between July 21-23. The poll does not report margin of error.

