Unemployed actor and hate hoaxer Jussie Smollett was spotted protesting outside of Trump Tower this weekend.

Hate hoaxer Jussie Smollett was indicted in February on 6 charges of disorderly conduct by a special prosecutor in Chicago more than one year after he falsely claimed two white Trump supporters attacked him with bleach and put a rope around his neck.

It turned out Jussie Smollett paid two Nigerian brothers $3,500 to help him carry out the hate hoax.

The “two white Trump supporters” were black Nigerians in white face.

This weekend Jussie Smollett was out protesting in front of Trump Tower in New York City.

He obviously has extra time on his hands.

The Daily Mail reported:

Jussie Smollett raised a fist in solidarity with the Black Lives Matter movement at a protest outside of the Trump Tower in New York. The 38-year-old actor, who was accused of staging a fake attack on himself and claimed his assailants called him racial and homophobic slurs in Chicago in January 2019, participated in a large protest in Manhattan on Saturday. Wearing a baseball cap and an orange face mask, the star who appeared in the series Empire gathered with other demonstrators outside Trump Tower to fight against systemic racism and police brutality.

