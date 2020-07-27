https://pjmedia.com/news-and-politics/jeff-reynolds/2020/07/27/how-to-turn-a-seattle-soyboy-chaz-supporter-into-a-gun-toting-conservative-in-one-easy-step-n715520

A Seattle sports-talk radio host has given us the template by which many liberals convert to conservativism. This process first became famous when former Philadelphia Mayor Frank Rizzo switched from Democrat to the Republican Party, saying, “A conservative is a liberal who was mugged the night before.” Canadian entrepreneur Paul Gallant tweeted in June that President Trump was wrong about the violence in Seattle’s CHAZ, only to tweet this weekend that he wants to arm himself for protection against the violent protests.

As Ian Miles Cheong of Human Events snarked, life comes at you fast:

Life comes at you fast. pic.twitter.com/tSXyYBSIfu — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) July 26, 2020

Apparently, the Starbucks on the ground floor of his mixed-use, high-density urban dwelling in Seattle was vandalized, and the police told him to stay away in case any explosives had been left in the store.

Came home to my apartment complex. The Starbucks underneath has been destroyed, and cops are telling us to stay away in case something explosive is inside. pic.twitter.com/OOJgzUmusk — Paul Gallant (@GallantSays) July 25, 2020

Also, actual fires:

Unrelated, there’s a fire a few blocks from me which had me freaked out when I saw it from the highway. Zero clue what’s going on, but the cat and I are g’ing t f out — Paul Gallant (@GallantSays) July 25, 2020

After he received some Twitter response pointing out his new-found conservatism, he doubled down on the myth of police provocation causing the mayhem:

Woke up to a bunch of ppl tweeting “Chill Dawg” at me. 😂 I laughed. I stand by what I originally said. 5 weeks ago, Chaz/Chop/whatever didn’t seem as bad as portrayed by those outside of it. I‘d walked through it a few times. Then burning & pillaging actually happened. Classic pic.twitter.com/UKBAohC6mt — Paul Gallant (@GallantSays) July 26, 2020

It’s still a work in progress, but I have hope for you, Paul Gallant! Maybe we can schedule some range time together and talk it over while we discuss the Constitution and proper firearm safety.

Jeff Reynolds is the author of the book, “Behind the Curtain: Inside the Network of Progressive Billionaires and Their Campaign to Undermine Democracy,” available at www.WhoOwnsTheDems.com. Jeff hosts a podcast at anchor.fm/BehindTheCurtain. You can follow him on Twitter @ChargerJeff, and on Parler at @RealJeffReynolds.

