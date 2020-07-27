https://www.westernjournal.com/ivanka-trump-hands-food-community-members-faith-based-dc-dream-center/

An act of charity has simultaneously fed the needy and sent the left into a tizzy.

In a move shunned by the godless left, daughter of President Donald Trump and Senior White House Advisor Ivanka Trump assisted the faith-based DC Dream Center charity and others in distributing boxes of food to the needy on July 20, according to the U.K. Daily Mail.

The food was purchased through the Farmers to Families Food Box program, an initiative Ivanka Trump and Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue partnered to launch as part of the $2.2 trillion Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act passed in March.

The program was devised as relief for the agricultural industry rocked by plummeting demand after COVID-19 shut down the restaurant and hospitality industries while using their surplus perishable food that would otherwise have gone to waste to feed hungry Americans.

The Department of Agriculture was allotted $3 billion to purchase meat, dairy and produce from family-owned and large producers alike with distribution handled by nonprofits, churches and food banks throughout the nation.

So far, 34.5 million boxes have been distributed with an estimated 6.9 million more due to be handed out by summer’s end.

Trump, who converted to Judaism prior to marrying husband Jared Kushner, also joined with White House’s Faith and Opportunity Initiative adviser Paula White to meet with community leaders prior to the distribution that day, which totaled over 1,000 boxes of food.

“Millions of families across this country are benefiting from the Farmers to Families Food Box program, with nearly 40 million boxes of fresh, locally sourced produce, meat and dairy delivered so far,” Trump said in a statement.

“I am excited to witness first-hand the good work of faith-based and non-profit organizations in the District to help propel our shared mission of feeding those most in need,” she added.

Trump also shared her experience on Twitter, posting photos of her masked and handing out food during the event.

“Great day volunteering at the local @DCDreamCenter and distributing Farmers to Families Food Boxes to the last mile of need,” Trump tweeted on July 20.

“This program is creating a link between hungry families and struggling farmers affected by COVID-19.”

Great day volunteering at the local @DCDreamCenter and distributing Farmers to Families Food Boxes

🍎🌽📦🥬🥕to the last mile of need. This program is creating a link between hungry families and struggling farmers affected by COVID-19. pic.twitter.com/VhJRKoLPgg — Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) July 20, 2020

The businesswoman and mother of three drew ire from members of the Twitter cesspool who pounce on anything the Trump family does, including charity.

You mean the food from farmers $100 BILLION tax payer funds was handed to them because of @realDonaldTrump @stevenmnuchin1 @VP Tariffs , and many of the farmers are NOT voting for daddy , and still going bankrupt, on medicaid , food stamps, and welfare now because of daddy? — CwazyGTC4Lusso (@CwazyGTC4Lusso) July 20, 2020

Thousands of people are facing eviction. But yeah, a box of food fixes it. — Enough is enough, 45 has got to go (@amazed_always) July 20, 2020

If you and your family had displayed this level of benevolence prior to your father receiving the news of sinking poll numbers, or caging kids, or ignoring a pandemic, this photo op would come across as a genuine gesture. BTW, are you allowed within 100 miles of a charity??? — Brent Morton (@Cuisinart1965) July 20, 2020

Wow, look at you. Maybe tomorrow you can volunteer at one of the hospitals that are overflowing with sick people. If @realDonaldTrump had had a strategy you wouldn’t be in this mess. Don’t forget your mask. — Kristi MV (@malabar56) July 20, 2020

In contrast, one of the people actually inolved with Trump’s initiative was grateful for their efforts.

“My mother and I, we’ve been homeless, we’ve been sleeping out of a vehicle,” Kiesha Davis began in a video tweeted by White House official Carolina Hurley, “but I’m a community advocate.”

“Yes, it has been depressing and debilitating, but I’m so grateful and thankful for ⁦Ivanka⁩ coming here with everyone today to partner with ⁦DC Dream Center that has been awesome to get food out into the community,” Davis said.

“They’ve allowed me to come and pick up food to be able to deliver to people that are shut in, that are needy, that are homeless and disabled — you name it,” Davis said of the program.

“I am so grateful, and thankful, for ⁦@IvankaTrump⁩ coming here with everyone today to partner with ⁦@DCDreamCenter⁩ that has been awesome to get food out into the community” -Kiesha Davis, 41, D.C. resident & community advocate pic.twitter.com/utprMDVonE — Carolina Hurley (@CLH45) July 20, 2020

The Trump family is never shy about partnering with religious organizations to help the less fortunate, drawing a stark contrast to the left, which tends to slinks away from anything affiliated with the divine.

Ivanka Trump is using her prominence to help those severely impacted by the coronavirus pandemic, leading by example to represent and inspire those who still cherish America’s Judeo-Christians values.

She is giving back to the community and showing the way for those who have successfully weathered the shutdowns and quarantines.

Guided by her Jewish faith and Presbyterian upbringing, Trump embodies the intersection of Christian charity and interfaith cooperation.

In contrast, most on the left are currently using their position to permit destruction and codify chaos for political gain.

Never have the lines between Christian love of neighbor and atheistic nihilism been clearer, and hopefully the American people remember that in November at the ballot box.

