https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/07/joe-biden-looks-feeble-enters-capitol-rotunda-pay-respects-congressman-john-lewis-video/

77-year-old Joe Biden on Monday looked old and feeble as he entered the Capitol rotunda alongside his wife Jill and Speaker Nancy Pelosi to pay respects to Congressman John Lewis who is lying in state.

Democrat Congressman John Lewis’s body will lie in state at the Capitol Rotunda and he will be laid to rest on Thursday at South View Cemetery in Atlanta.

Biden’s handlers let the former VP out of his Delaware basement to pay his respects.

Biden looked feeble and confused.

TRENDING: We Asked Our Readers to Send Photos of the Democrat Party Sanctioned Destruction and Rioting in their Community — We Were Shocked at What They Sent In

At one point it looked like Jill Biden was leading her husband and helping him walk.

WATCH:

Joe Biden enters the Capitol rotunda alongside Speaker Nancy Pelosi and his wife Jill to pay respects to Congressman John Lewis who is lying in state pic.twitter.com/wSF7UGOXZG — Emma Kinery (@EmmaKinery) July 27, 2020

Observers commented on Biden’s gait and overall feeble appearance.

look at that gait! he can barely walk!!! — The Truth Monkey (@TheTruthMonkey) July 27, 2020

Jill with the save! He almost drifted away there. — Alex (@Alex19673) July 27, 2020

He can barely walk. So sad to see this elder abuse. — 🇺🇸BidensRedEye🇺🇸 (@jojoe2020) July 27, 2020

Oh. They let @JoeBiden out of the basement. Looks like he doesn’t even know where he is. — Dawg Lawyer (@CorpsDawg) July 27, 2020

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

