77-year-old Joe Biden on Monday looked old and feeble as he entered the Capitol rotunda alongside his wife Jill and Speaker Nancy Pelosi to pay respects to Congressman John Lewis who is lying in state.

Democrat Congressman John Lewis’s body will lie in state at the Capitol Rotunda and he will be laid to rest on Thursday at South View Cemetery in Atlanta.

Biden’s handlers let the former VP out of his Delaware basement to pay his respects.

Biden looked feeble and confused.

At one point it looked like Jill Biden was leading her husband and helping him walk.

WATCH:

Observers commented on Biden’s gait and overall feeble appearance.

