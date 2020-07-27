https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/ice-custody-migrant-children/2020/07/27/id/979257

A California federal judge has ruled her order in June to release migrant children from ICE custody by Monday is now “unenforceable,” explaining the conditions she detailed as prerequisites for their release over coronavirus concerns had not been met, NBC News reported Monday.

Judge Dolly Gee of the Central District of California said the conditions not met included the parents of the children had not given the go ahead for their release, Immigration and Customs Enforcement had not agreed to let parents go with their children, and another court with jurisdiction over the parents had not ordered their release.

Gee emphasized her order is now “unenforceable by its own terms,” because a federal judge in D.C. did not order the release of the parents and ICE had not agreed to allow parents and children to go out of detention together.

She also pointed out ICE is prohibited from separating families without the consent of the parent, as detailed in a court order following the Trump administration’s 2018 “zero tolerance” policy.

Lawyers for the government and the children, in the meantime, continue to hold negotiations on a document that could be given to parents in custody that might include an explanation of their rights to release their children to live with a sponsor if that is the path they desire.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

