Victor Davis Hanson joined Laura Ingraham on Monday night on The Ingraham Angle following another weekend of leftist violence.

Laura warned American voters about the sheer terror of a Biden DOJ stacked full of angry Democrats and Antifa supporters.

Laura Ingraham: Imagine if they have the Justice Department to terrorize people. Now they have people at a bridge stopping cars and they’re throwing roman candles shooting them at federal officials. Imagine when they have the full force of the Justice Department to harass every American who doesn’t go along with their nonsense. That’s what people have to start thinking about.

That sounds like a horror show.

Just ask Mark and Patricia McCloskey!

