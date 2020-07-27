https://www.wnd.com/2020/07/left-wing-garbage-senator-pushes-bill-banning-teaching-1619-project/

(THE COLLEGE FIX) — Republican Sen. Tom Cotton has introduced a bill that would prohibit the use of federal funds to teach the 1619 Project in public schools.

The 1619 Project is a highly controversial set of essays published by The New York Times that argues, among other things, that the American Revolution was fought to maintain slavery and that Abraham Lincoln was racist.

“The NYT’s 1619 Project is a racially divisive, revisionist account of history that denies the noble principles of freedom & equality on which our nation was founded,” Cotton tweeted Thursday in announcing his legislation. “Federal funding shouldn’t help indoctrinate young Americans w/ this left-wing garbage.”

