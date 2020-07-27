https://www.theblaze.com/news/dodd-harris-politico-sexist-reaction

Liberals and other critics of President Donald Trump lashed out at the presumptive Democratic candidate, Joe Biden, and his campaign after a report claimed that a member of his vice presidential search committee issued a complaint against Sen. Kamala Harris (D-Calif.).

Former Sen. Chris Dodd complained that Harris was too dismissive when she was questioned about the attacks she made on Biden during the Democratic presidential debates, according to a Politico report.

“She laughed and said, ‘that’s politics.’ She had no remorse,” Dodd reportedly said to a Biden donor who spoke to Politico.

“Dodd felt it was a gimmick, that it was cheap,” the donor added.

A derailed campaign for VP

Harris, 55, has been widely considered a favorite among the pool of Democrat politicians who are being vetted as a potential vice presidential choice. Dodd’s comments cast a shadow of doubt over Harris, and swings the focus onto Congressional Black Caucus chairwoman Rep. Karen Bass (D-Calif.).

Numerous liberals and other critics of Trump pounced on the report to strike at the Biden campaign. Some accused the vice presidential search committee of misogyny and racism.

“Hey @SenChrisDodd. This is the kind of crappy behavior this process doesnt need. Shut up,” responded Democratic strategist Hilary Rosen.

“Who’s repeatedly leaking the idea that it can’t be Kamala Harris because she’s so strong and came for Biden in a debate. Clue: All of the VP contenders are strong,” tweeted activist Sarah Reese Jones.

“This is exactly what Biden should be looking for, point woman to attack Trump,” she added.

“Sen. Kamala Harris is an elected official. Her responsibility is to those she serves. If you have no problem with men in positions of power asserting themselves and standing tall but somehow find fault in that for women, it sounds like you got some growing up to do,” tweeted transgender activist Charlotte Clymer.

“Why the hell would ⁦@JoeBiden⁩ put Chris Dodd – a 76 year-old lobbyist and embodiment of white establishment, who while in Congress had quite the scandalous reputation- in charge of vetting and leaking about a group of incredibly talented women???” demanded Trump critic Ana Navarro.

Others turned their ire toward the Politico article itself and implied the entire premise of the report was based on racism.

“Extraordinary to string together anonymous quotes, with a framing condemnation by a discredited white man to basically pit one black woman against another. This is trash,” responded Patrick Gaspard, the president of the George Soros funded Open Society Foundation.

Here’s more about Harris’ campaign for VP:

[embedded content]

Kamala Harris will be an unpopular VP nominee to the ‘anti-cop Left’



www.youtube.com



Share this: Twitter

Facebook

