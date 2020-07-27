https://thehill.com/homenews/campaign/509148-lincoln-project-ad-features-former-navy-seal-trump-is-not-conservative

The Lincoln Project released another ad slamming President TrumpDonald John TrumpBiden to pay tribute to Lewis at Capitol on Monday Cotton called out for remarks on slavery in criticism of 1619 Project Congress set for messy COVID-19 talks on tight deadline MORE on Monday, this time featuring a former Navy SEAL who said the president is not a real conservative.

Dan Barkhuff, a former Navy Seal and ER doctor, criticizes Trump for disrespecting the Constitution and conservative values in the ad, the second to feature him. Barkhuff is the founder of Veterans for Responsible Leadership.

Former U.S Navy SEAL Dr. Dan Barkhuff knows @realDonaldTrump isn’t a conservative — he’s weak. And he’s the most easily fixable problem in America today. pic.twitter.com/Ep5cCdY0pw — The Lincoln Project (@ProjectLincoln) July 27, 2020

The Lincoln Project is run by Republicans opposed to Trump, including George Conway George Thomas ConwaySinking Trump seeks to squash GOP dissent Conservative think tank director says Lincoln Project members beholden to pro-business Republicans Lincoln Project reports raising .8 million for anti-Trump efforts MORE, the Washington lawyer married to White House counselor Kellyanne Conway Kellyanne Elizabeth ConwayThe Hill’s Morning Report – Presented by Facebook – Trump pivots on convention; GOP punts on virus bill GOP questions whether Trump will stick to new coronavirus approach Conway says Trump should resume giving regular coronavirus briefings MORE.

“I’m an American combat veteran and a conservative. I don’t agree with Joe Biden Joe BidenBiden to pay tribute to Lewis at Capitol on Monday Trump lashes out at Reagan Foundation after fundraising request Approval of Trump’s handling of coronavirus hits new low MORE on many issues. But one thing that we agree on is we are a nation of laws and the Constitution is a sacred document. It’s a document I fought for and some of my friends died for,” Barkhuff says in the ad.

Trump, he adds, shows “no such respect for the Constitution.”

“He and his cronies disrespect freedom of assembly, due process and states rights,” Barkhuff says, as the ad flashes to video clips of recent Black Lives Matter protests and federal officials detaining demonstrators.

The ad also flashed to a clip of Trump and several administration officials standing outside St. John’s Church, with Trump holding a Bible, that was taken after demonstrators were forcibly removed from Lafayette Square.

Erin Perrine, spokesperson for the Trump campaign, dismissed The Lincoln Project’s latest attack ad.

“This is the swamp – yet again – trying to take down the duly elected President of the United States,” Perrine said in a statement. “President Trump is the leader of a united Republican Party where he has earned 94 percent of Republican votes during the primaries – something any former president of any party could only dream of.”

