A Los Angeles city councilman posted support on social media for the protesters in Portland, Oregon, and added insults for President Donald Trump and federal officers.

Mike Bonin posted the expletive-laden post on his Instagram feed, according to Bill Melugin of FOX 11 Los Angeles, who tweeted a screenshot of the offensive image.

The image says “F*** TRUMP” and “F*** FEDERAL POLICE” in capital letters and is taken from an account that represents itself as the Los Angeles branch of the Black Lives Matter movement.

The councilman later joined the Black Lives Matter protest outside the federal building and posted a photograph of himself with a sign reading, “Solidarity with Portland. Stop federal repression,” apparently printed by the Party for Socialism and Liberation.

“Trump’s creation and deployment of a secret police force — unidentifiable armed soldiers throwing people into unmarked vans, firing tear gas and rubber bullets at protesters — is a threat to our democracy,” Bonin claimed in the text accompanying the photo.

“It is how a repressive regime reacts to the powerful calls in our streets for an end to systemic racism and state violence against Black bodies,” he added. “We cannot let what is happening in Portland happen here.”

Bonin responds to the outrage

The councilman tweeted more profanities from this personal Twitter account in response to the angry outrage over his post on Instagram insulting the president and federal officers.

“The manufactured outrage machine is in overdrive because I reposted a flyer on Instagram earlier today for a @BLMLA protest against the federal secret police in Portland. The flyer said ‘F*** Trump,'” he tweeted.

“It is telling that some people are more concerned with tone policing @BLMLA’s flyers or an elected official’s posts than they are in addressing what #BlackLivesMatters and thousands of supporters are protesting,” Bonin added.

“You know what’s an outrage? Systemic racism, or police abuse, or the beating, maiming or killing of Black men, women and children. Or a racist president,” he said.

“You know what’s an outrage. Black people being 8% of LA’s overall population, and 34% of its homeless population,” he continued.

Bonin added many more tweets listing things he found more objectionable than cursing, and concluded, “Finding profanity more objectionable than all of that is, quite simply, f***ing ridiculous.”

