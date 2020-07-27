http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/DrudgeReportFeed/~3/-Na_LOgrGsQ/americas-major-cities-are-being-turned-into-war-zones-and-it-is-not-going-to-end-in-november

The civil unrest that we witnessed all across America this weekend was extremely alarming. For a few weeks, it seemed like the chaos that erupted in the immediate aftermath of the tragic death of George Floyd was subsiding, but in recent days there has been a dramatic resurgence. Within the last 48 hours, there have been eruptions of violence in major cities such as Seattle, Portland, Atlanta, Chicago, New York, Los Angeles, Oakland, Louisville, Austin and Richmond. At this point we have seen sustained protests and rioting for nearly two months straight, and it looks like the chaos isn’t going to disappear any time soon.

Over the past few weeks, a few people have written me emails suggesting that the civil unrest will disappear if Joe Biden wins the election in November.

But I don’t believe that this is true. Virtually all of the rioting is happening in cities that are controlled by Democrats, and the leftist politicians that run those cities do not have any control over the Marxist protesters at all.

For example, just look at what has been happening in Seattle and Portland. The politicians that run those cities are radical Democrats, and yet those radical Democrats have been completely and utterly unable to end the violence. The following comes from the Daily Mail…

The streets of Seattle turned violent Saturday when protesters set fire to a youth detention center and a police precinct. Other protesters threw rocks, bottles, fireworks and other explosives at cops, with the unrest leading local authorities to declare protests had turned into ‘riots that afternoon’. Portland geared up for its 59th night of unrest Saturday with swathes of demonstrators marching from the federal building to the Portland Marriott where they believe federal officers are staying, in the wake of a violent night Friday that ended with at least one person stabbed.

To me, it is absolutely amazing that Portland has had 59 days of protests in a row.

One man that actually lives in downtown Portland says that his neighborhood has essentially been turned into “a war zone”…

Gabriel Johnson has lived in the Essex House Apartments in downtown Portland for seven years. He has loved it — until now. “I compare it to a war zone and some people will take that and say he must be exaggerating but no,” said Johnson. Johnson said he is kept awake by the nightly demonstrations taking place just two blocks from his home. The sounds of fireworks and flash bangs, he said, are overwhelming. The tear gas is bad, too.

And Johnson certainly knows what a “war zone” is like, because he is actually a military veteran.

Elsewhere, two very heavily armed militia groups nearly came face to face in Louisville, Kentucky this weekend…

More than 300 members of the Atlanta-based Black militia NFAC, or “Not ******* Around Coalition” came to Louisville demanding justice for 26-year-old Breonna Taylor, an ER technician who was fatally shot by officers in March. The group came close to 50 far-right “Three Percenter” militia members, who were also heavily armed. Police kept the sides apart and tensions eventually dissipated.

If just one person had gotten an itchy trigger finger, that situation could have gotten out of control very rapidly.

But there was one unfortunate incident when a member of the NFAC accidentally had a gun discharge…

Police confirmed three members of the NFAC were struck by gunfire when someone’s gun discharged while participating in a demonstration Saturday. All three victims went to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Meanwhile, things got really crazy down in Atlanta.

Rioters attacked the local ICE and DHS field office, and they came close to setting it on fire…

Atlanta also endured a night of unrest across Saturday evening into the early hours of Sunday as protesters took aim at the city’s ICE and DHS field office, smashing windows and attempting to set fire to the building. Reports suggest that nobody was inside the building at the time, however extensive damage was caused to the front of the facility. Agents were seen patrolling the grounds early Sunday, as FBI officers snapped pictures of the shattered windows and what appeared to be scorch marks left from fireworks on the office’s walls.

It is important to understand that these rioters are very serious about their goals, and they aren’t going to be happy with just a few half-hearted “reforms”.

For many of them, nothing short of the overthrow of the entire system will suffice.

And as we draw closer to the November election, anything and anyone associated with President Trump will be a potential target. Trump supporter Bernie Trammell probably never imagined that his support of Trump would get him gunned down in front of his own business, but that is precisely what just happened…

Bernell Trammell, a Black Donald Trump supporter, was reportedly shot and killed in Milwaukee on Thursday (July 23). According to Fox 6, the 60-year-old was gunned down during a drive-by shooting in the neighborhood where he was known for displaying signs reading “Vote Trump 2020” and recited Bible verses. Trammell was discovered dead in front of his business. A makeshift memorial containing flowers and candles has been set up on the sidewalk where Trammell died.

One could probably imagine something like this happening in Seattle, Portland or Los Angeles.

But Milwaukee?

It is so sad to watch our major cities being torn apart, but a lot of Democrats out there seem to think that all of this chaos is just temporary and that it will come to an end once Trump is removed from office.

Unfortunately, the truth is that these protests were never primarily about Trump. Yes, the protesters hate Trump, but they aren’t exactly fans of Joe Biden and other moderate Democrats either. As Susan Duclos has pointed out, if Joe Biden and the Democratic Party actually believe that they will be able to control these protesters if they win in November they are being extremely delusional…

This is a political calculation on the part of the liberal media and democrat politicians. Support the violent protesters, cause as much chaos and mayhem as possible before the 2020 presidential election, hoping that Trump will be blamed and their candidate, Joe Biden, will win. The problem, for them, is even if it works there is no way they control the monster they created and if they think they can, they are more delusional than originally thought.

I have been warning that this civil unrest was coming for a very long time, and it is eventually going to get much, much worse no matter who wins in November.

If you currently live in the heart of one of our major cities, please do not be fooled into thinking that these protests are just temporary and that things will eventually go back to normal.

These protesters have a fervor that is almost on a religious level, and they are entirely convinced of the righteousness of their cause. They are never going to give up, and they are willing to do whatever it takes to achieve their goals.

